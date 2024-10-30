Bescot Beat S6 E10: Accy de-brief, FA Cup fever and Lowe for England?
Jonny Drury and George Bennett return with the latest episode of the Bescot Beat podcast.
By Jonny Drury
In this week's episode, they reflect on the 0-0 draw at Accrington Stanley, the positives, and the away form.
George previews the FA Cup tie with Bolton and looks at whether Mat Sadler will go strong.
And they also debate whether Nathan Lowe deserves an England youth re-call.