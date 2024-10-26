Accrington 0 Walsall 0 - Saddlers frustrated but stay second

Liam Gordon squandered a gilt-edged chance in the opening exchanges before Nathan Lowe was denied one-on-one by Billy Crellin late on.

Tommy Simkin spread himself wide to thwart Sonny Aljofree from close-range just after the break but neither side could find the breakthrough.

That result leaves Walsall in second place in League Two although league leaders Port Vale extended their lead to four points courtesy of a 3-2 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Mat Sadler named the same team for the third match on the spin after back-to-back victories over Grimsby Town and Carlisle United respectively.

Liam Gordon in the air

Accrington made three changes from their midweek defeat at MK Dons as former Shrewsbury Town veteran Shaun Whalley missed out due to injury.

Liam Gordon, who was making his 100th appearance for Walsall, had a golden opportunity to open the scoring inside four minutes. Ryan Stirk glided into space and threaded an inviting through ball into his path but the Guyana international fired his close-range finish wide of the near post.

Taylor Allen stung the palms of Accrington goalkeeper Billy Crellin with a tricky effort from distance as Walsall made a bright start.

Jamie Jellis

Accrington almost caught Walsall cold when Farrend Rawson towered above his marker at the back post but he was unable to direct his header on target.

Jamie Jellis tested Crellin with a dangerous half volley but Accrington's ploy was clearly to catch Walsall on the counter-attack. They almost did when Jake Batty curled a threatening ball in behind from the left but Tommy Simkin was alert to bravely nick the ball from Tyler Walton's toes.

After the break, Simkin produced an important reactive save to deny Sonny Aljofree from close quarters after Batty's long throw dropped invitingly for him at the back post.

Action from Walsall's clash with Accrington Stanley

Jellis' ferocious free-kick proved too hot to handle for Crellin, who was forced to parry the ball into the air, but Lowe was unable to guide his header on target from the rebound.

Batty was a threat down the left for Accrington in the second period and created another chance for Accrington when his delivery was hooked wide by Dara Costelloe.

Jellis came close again for Walsall just past the hour when his snapshot from the edge of the box whistled agonisingly over Crellin's crossbar.

Walsall were the side applying the late pressure as Lowe had a golden opportunity 10 minutes from time. The teenager was played clean through on goal by substitute Jack Earing but Crellin emerged to expertly deny him.

Sadler introduced Danny Johnson for the closing stages and his finish from an acute angle deflect just wide of the near post before Matt nodded the resulting corner over the crossbar.

Next, Walsall will be in FA Cup action when they welcome League One outfit Bolton Wanderers at Bescot in the first round next Saturday.

Teams

Walsall (3-1-4-2): Simkin; Okagbue, Williams, Allen; Stirk; Barrett, Jellis, Lakin (Earing 65), L Gordon; Matt, Lowe (Johnson 85)

Not used: Hornby, Daniels, Comley, Hall, Adomah.

Accrington (3-4-1-2): Crellin; Aljofree, Rawson, Awe; Love, Coyle, B Woods, Batty; Henderson (Knowles 72); Walton, Costelloe (J Woods 86).

Not used: Kelly, Pickles, Trickett, O'Brien, Hunter.

Referee: Scott Tallis

Attendance: 2,595 (747)