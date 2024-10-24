Walsall de-brief: Contenders, Jellis and magnificent Matt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nathan Lowe broke the deadlock inside two minutes before Jamie Jellis and Jamille Matt added to the scoring after the break.

Jon Mellish grabbed a late consolation for visitors Carlisle but Walsall held on to continue their stellar form.

Here are the main talking points from Walsall’s latest win.

Promotion contenders

The Saddlers climbed into second spot and remain two points adrift of leaders Port Vale with a game in hand.

Mat Sadler’s men have collected five wins from six at Bescot in League Two and have registered seven points from a possible nine since suffering a 6-2 defeat against Fleetwood Town.