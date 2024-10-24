Striker not getting carried away as Walsall continue top start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vice-captain Matt extended his season tally to five goals during Walsall’s 3-1 victory over Carlisle United at Bescot on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old also played an instrumental role in the build-up to Nathan Lowe’s second-minute opener before registering an assist for Jamie Jellis’ second half strike.

That result propelled Walsall into second spot in League Two but Matt insists that the hard work must continue as they look to build on their strong start to the season.