Walsall v Carlisle: George Bennett's predicted line-up

Tommy Simkin

The Stoke loanee has had a testing time of late. After shipping six against Fleetwood, the teenager was guilty of conceding an indirect free-kick which led to Chesterfield's first equaliser before gifting a late consolation to Grimsby in the 4-1 win on Saturday.

Sam Hornby will be waiting in the wings although those are the type of moments which the young goalkeeper will learn and grow from.

David Okagbue

Looked much more assured at Blundell Park after a couple of difficult performances against Fleetwood and Chesterfield. Made his 50th appearance for the club on Saturday but Sadler has Donervon Daniels and Oisin McEntee at his disposal if he does choose to freshen up his defence.

Harry Williams

The defender produced another solid display on the weekend and is currently enjoying his longest run in the team since arriving from non-league Alvechurch last year.

Taylor Allen