Walsall 3 Carlisle 1 - Saddlers pick up another victory

Nathan Lowe opened the scoring after two minutes with his fourth goal in three games before Jamie Jellis doubled their advantage after the break.

Jamille Matt put the contest out of Carlisle's reach with a third on 56 minutes although Carlisle reduced the deficit through Jon Mellish late on.

Jamille Matt

Mat Sadler named an unchanged squad from Saturday's 4-1 demolition of Grimsby Town at Blundell Park while visitors Carlisle United made two alterations from their home draw against Harrogate Town.

Walsall started the evening in third spot in League Two and two points adrift of the summit with a game in hand.

They made the best possible start when Lowe continued his hot streak in front of goal to open the scoring inside the first two minutes.

Jamille Matt pickpocketed Harrison Neal inside Carlisle's half and Lowe pounced to drive a low powerful finish in off the post from the edge of the box.

The Stoke loanee dazzled time after time with an elegant performance while Jamie Jellis was a powerhouse both on and off the ball.

Charlie Lakin continued to pick up dangerous positions on the inside left channel and Connor Barrett with a clever switch of play but the Walsall wing-back could only draw a comfortable save from Harry Lewis.

Lowe escaped the offside trap to break in behind once again from Tommy Simkin's long ball over the top but Lewis plunged to his right to deny him.

Carlisle mounted a rare attack when Cameron Harper surged inside from the right and powered a low shot wide of Simkin's near post.

Walsall started the second period in very much the same way they started the first as Jellis doubled their advantage within four minutes of the restart.

Matt cushioned the ball into his path and Jellis raced into the box to apply a confident finish into the far bottom corner to score his second goal in as many games.

Skipper Matt then got on the score sheet himself to add Walsall's third on 56 minutes. Taylor Allen's free-kick caused pinball inside the penalty area and the ball eventually presented itself invitingly for Matt to bury his finish beyond the reach of Lewis for his fifth goal of the season.

Sadler demonstrated the strength in depth with the introductions of Brandon Comley, Jack Earing, George Hall and Albert Adomah while Danny Johnson came on for the closing stages.

Walsall had chances to extend their advantage with Taylor Allen forcing Lewis into a low save and Johnson sending a low deflected shot wide of the target.

Nathan Lowe

But Carlisle grabbed a consolation nine minutes from time when Mellish escaped his marker inside the box to tap home from Ben Barclay's corner.

Johnson came close again after Liam Gordon embarked on a lung-busting run down the left to feed him but Lewis stuck out a vital arm to deny him.

Nathan Lowe scores

Next, Walsall are back on the road when they travel to the Wham Stadium to face Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Referee: Scott Oldham

Attendance: 4,939 (335)

Teams

Walsall (3-1-4-2): Simkin; Okagbue, Williams, Allen; Stirk (Comley 72); Barrett, Jellis (Hall 72), Lakin (Earing 61), L Gordon; Matt (Adomah 61), Lowe (Johnson 79).

Not used: Hornby, Daniels.

Carlisle (3-5-1-1): Lewis; Hayden (Sadi 46), Lavelle (Barclay 71), Mellish; Thomas, Vela (Charters 61), Guy (Robson 61), Neal, Harper (Burey 60); Biggins; Armstrong.

Not used: Breeze, Dudik.