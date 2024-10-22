Plenty more to come after Walsall defender hits milestone
Mat Sadler insists there will “plenty more” appearances for Walsall defender David Okagbue after he reached 50 outings for the club.
Plus
Published
Okagbue has made 15 appearances in all competitions this term since returning to Bescot on a permanent deal from Stoke City in the summer.
The Irishman played 35 times during a fruitful loan spell last season and looked much more assured in the 4-1 win at Grimsby after a couple of difficult performances.