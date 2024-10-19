Walsall legend has gone all in as he tells his tale of success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Walsall legend Jimmy Walker is one of football’s natural storytellers and his latest book ‘Size Isn’t Everything’ will undoubtedly be packed with an array of amusing anecdotes and wacky tales.

Yet behind his colourful character lies a story of a goalkeeper who battled rejection and setbacks to reach the very top of the English game.

‘Size Isn’t Everything’ is not just simply a play on words, it’s a mantra which Walker has followed throughout both his life and his professional career.

“It goes all the way back to being a kid,” Walker says with a warm smile as he turns back the clock.

“All I ever wanted to do was be a footballer. I always had a ball at my feet or in my hands. My earliest memory was of my nan throwing the ball against the wall at nigh, so I could make saves when it rebounded. Everything revolved around football, but as I grew up, I was never the tallest nor was I the thickest set kid.