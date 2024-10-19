Walsall defender Evan Weir earns praise for attitude

Weir has featured heavily in the cup competitions but has been reduced to just 45 minutes of action in League Two.

The defender has not been involved in the last three match day squads in the league but Sadler is confident the Irishman has a bright future at Bescot.

He said: “Different class. He’s been brilliant. Evan has got a really bright future and we’ve seen in the cup games, playing on that left-hand central defence slot, he fits in there seamlessly.

“I’m sure we’ll see him playing that role loads in the future and at left wing-back plenty of times as well.

“Evan is a fantastically gifted football player with a magnificent left foot and I’m sure he’ll play loads of games for the football club.”