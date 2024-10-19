Grimsby 1 Walsall 4 - Saddlers move up to third

Jamille Matt opened the scoring in the 56th minute with a towering header before Jamie Jellis doubled Walsall's advantage with a sublime volley into the top corner from distance.

Nathan Lowe scored his seventh of the season 16 minutes from time although Tommy Simkin's mistake gifted Donovan Wilson a late consolation.

But Walsall added a fourth in stoppage time when substitute George Hall skipped into the box and set-up Danny Johnson to calmly convert from close-range.

Mat Sadler made one change from the draw at Chesterfield prior to the international break as Jellis was recalled at the expense of Jack Earing.

Opponents Grimsby also made just one alteration with Harvey Rogers returning from suspension to start at the heart of defence.

Jamille Matt

Walsall headed into the contest just two points adrift of the League Two summit and boasting a game in hand on the three teams directly above them.

They created the first half-chance when Barrett combined effectively with Lowe down the right to burst into the box but his eventual cross failed to pick out a Walsall man inside the box.

But Grimsby had made the brighter start and Simkin had to be alert between the sticks during the opening half hour.

Danny Rose threatened to break in behind after Harry Williams misjudged the flight of the ball but Simkin quickly pounced to sweep away the danger.

Rose found himself in behind once again after collecting a sumptuous threaded pass from George McEachran although his effort from a tight angle was thwarted by Simkin.

At the end of the first half, David Okagbue emerged through a sea of bodies to glance his header wide after Matt's low effort had been diverted behind by Cameron McJannet.

Walsall came to life in stoppage time and had a goal ruled out when Barrett's low cross was bundled into the net by Liam Gordon. However, the flag was raised on the nearside for a suspected foul from Matt which only the official appeared to spot.

After the break, Denver Hume drove wide of Simkin's right-hand post from distance but Walsall began to make inroads down the flanks before Matt opened the scoring just prior to the hour-mark.

Ryan Stirk

Barrett beat his man with quick feet and floated a sumptuous cross into the penalty area for Matt to apply a towering header into the top corner for his fourth goal of the season.

Walsall were the team asking the questions after finding the breakthrough with Lakin seeing his effort blocked in front of goal before Lowe blazed over from inside the box.

And the second eventually arrived 20 minutes from time when Jellis pounced on a poor clearance to control the ball on his chest and unleash a rocket into the top corner on the volley from distance.

Lowe then put the contest out of Grimsby's reach when he was perfectly positioned to tap in his third goal in two games after substitute Jack Earing had flicked Allen's corner into the danger area.

Grimsby grabbed a late consolation when Simkin was caught on the ball and robbed of possession by Wilson who tapped home from close-range.

The Saddlers restored their three-goal cushion in stoppage time when Hall galloped into the box with an inspired run and squared for Johnson to score his third of the campaign.

Connor Barrett

Walsall return to Bescot on Tuesday night when they entertain Carlisle United before travelling to the Wham Stadium to face Accrington Stanley next Saturday.

Teams

Walsall (3-1-4-2): Simkin; Okagbue, Williams, Allen; Stirk (Comley 86); Barrett, Jellis (Hall 86), Lakin (Earing 64), L Gordon; Matt (Adomah 80), Lowe (Johnson 86).

Not used: Hornby, Daniels.

Grimsby (4-1-4-1): Smith; Cass, Rogers (Tharme 76), McJannet, Hume; McEachran (Ainley 70); Svanthorsson, Barrington, Khouri, Gardner (Wilson 76); Rose.

Not used: Auton, Pyke.

Referee: Scott Jackson

Attendance: 5,984 (434)