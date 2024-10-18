Grimsby v Walsall: George Bennett's predicted line-up

(3-1-4-2)

Tommy Simkin

Simkin has conceded eight goals in his last two games but will be buoyed by a positive international break.

He captained England under-20s in a 2-1 victory over Italy and wore the armband once again as he kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Czech Republic.

Donervon Daniels

Daniels is yet to play a competitive minute for Walsall this term but completed successive 90 minutes for Montserrat during the international break.

David Okagbue had a night to forget in the 6-2 home defeat against Fleetwood and Daniels' minutes over the past fortnight could possibly prompt Sadler into freshening up the back line.