Grimsby v Walsall: George Bennett's predicted line-up
George Bennett gives his predicted line-up ahead of Walsall's trip to Grimsby.
(3-1-4-2)
Tommy Simkin
Simkin has conceded eight goals in his last two games but will be buoyed by a positive international break.
He captained England under-20s in a 2-1 victory over Italy and wore the armband once again as he kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Czech Republic.
Donervon Daniels
Daniels is yet to play a competitive minute for Walsall this term but completed successive 90 minutes for Montserrat during the international break.
David Okagbue had a night to forget in the 6-2 home defeat against Fleetwood and Daniels' minutes over the past fortnight could possibly prompt Sadler into freshening up the back line.