Jack Earing backs his Walsall flatmate to build bright future

Lowe scored both goals in Walsall’s 2-2 draw at Chesterfield before the international break to extend his league tally to four goals in eight games.

The 19-year-old has netted six in total across all competitions and set-up three more as he continues to build on a storming start to life with the Saddlers.

Lowe set-up Earing to score his brace late on in the 4-0 victory over Colchester United at Bescot last month and the midfielder has been impressed by how the young striker has competed physically since arriving from the Bet365 Stadium.

Earing said: “He’s only 19 and he’s still got all the legs in the world. I wish I had his legs – he’s such an athlete at such a young age.

“I live with him. He’s so switched on and for a striker at his age, he’s bullying grown men in League Two.

“He’s going to have a very big future. He’s just got to keep his feet on the ground and good things will come for him.”

From one blossoming talent to another in the twilight years of a glittering career, Albert Adomah has also made an immediate impact at Bescot.

The 36-year-old has netted twice in 13 appearances across all competitions and has proven a key asset courtesy of his versatility across the pitch.

Adomah was originally signed to play at right wing-back but has also starred regularly as a centre-forward among other positions.

Walsall boast one of the youngest squads in the division under Mat Sadler and Earing feels the experience and example set by Adomah has been “infectious” in the camp.

“It’s so infectious. Everyone loves Uncs and his character in and around the place,” he continued.

“He’s always smiling, gets the mood up, doesn’t let anyone feel down. You can see just by his social media that he loves football.

“Just another great character and another experienced head who has promotions under his belt.

“He knows what it takes to get promoted but it’s a very good balance in the team with experience, young lads and people willing to learn.”

Elsewhere, Walsall will play host to League One outfit Bolton Wanderers at Bescot in the FA Cup first round on the weekend of November 2-3.