Walsall boss Mat Sadler hails ‘aura’ of frontman Jamille Matt
Walsall head coach Mat Sadler has hailed striker Jamille Matt for his ‘aura’ that puts fear into the opposition, but lifts his own team up.
Matt, 34, has scored just 11 goals in his 22 months at the Bescot, but his importance to the team is becoming increasingly more evident.
“Jamille’s got a bit of an aura around the place,” said Sadler. “He’s a feared striker – I had the Fleetwood manager tell me he was delighted when Jamille went off, and I’ve had it said so many times throughout the season.