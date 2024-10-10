Mat Sadler feeling lucky with his Walsall midfield

Jack Earing replaced Jamie Jellis in the Saddlers’ midfield alongside Charlie Lakin and Ryan Stirk at Chesterfield on Saturday, while both Jellis and Brandon Comley made an impact off the bench.

And explaining his decision to change things round, Sadler said: “Jamie hadn’t been well so that was one reason, but I’ve said it loads of times that we’ve got some fantastic eights, and I want to use them all at different times.