Walsall boss Mat Sadler nominated for September award

It is the second successive month Sadler has been shortlisted for the prize after his team, who currently sit top of the table, continued their strong start to the campaign.

Walsall won three out of their four league matches over the course of the month, including a thumping 4-0 home victory over Colchester.

Though the Saddlers have since picked up only one point from their first two matches in October, they sit top of the pile on goal difference heading into the international break.

Former Albion boss Darren Moore, now in charge at Port Vale, is also on the four-man shortlist along with Gillingham’s Mark Bonner and Fleetwood Town’s Charlie Adam.

The winner will be announced on Friday, October 11.