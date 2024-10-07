Walsall striker Nathan Lowe is learning from colleagues

Lowe, who only turned 19 last month, has netted six goals and registered three assists in the 12 games he has played since arriving temporarily from Stoke City in the summer. And having cemented himself as the side’s main attacking threat already, Lowe admitted he wants to continue to learn from his fellow forwards.

“I’m only at the start of my career, and hopefully it can be a long and prosperous career,” the youngster said. “I’ve just turned 19 and they’re all way more experienced with a lot more EFL games under their belts, so as much as I can learn from them the better really.”

With seven consecutive starts in Walsall colours there is no doubting the faith put in Lowe by Mat Sadler, who has opted to pick the junior Potter ahead of EFL veterans Danny Johnson and Albert Adomah.

And Lowe was quick to pay tribute to the pair, along with captain and strike partner Jamille Matt, for the impacts they have had on his game.

“They’ve all taken me under their wing, and I appreciate that from them because they don’t have to do that,” Lowe explained. “Especially the likes of DJ (Danny Johnson), I’m playing over him as it stands so it says a lot about him to still be trying to make me better and help me improve.”

He added: “Obviously Jamma (Jamille Matt) and I are trying to strike up that partnership together, and he’s helping me when I’m not confident for whatever reason.

“It’s the same with the coaches as well, Darren Byfield was a striker so he’s giving me valuable information.

“I appreciate the help from everyone, and my thoughts are I’m like an apprentice here, I’m trying to get better at my trade and those kinds of people are crucial to that.

“The other day Albert, Jamma and I were working on our movement, just little extras after training and we’re starting to get it now, you can see it clicking a bit more.”

But despite his blistering start to life at the club, Lowe turned his nose up at the idea he is now the club’s ‘main man’ going forward.

“I wouldn’t say I’m the main man personally because everyone is important to the team,” he humbly said. “The trust and the faith that the gaffer has put in me is really important because as a striker you need a run of games, and I’m happy that on days like today I can repay that trust.

“Hopefully I can keep doing that and keep myself in the team scoring goals.”