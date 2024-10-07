Walsall player ratings vs Chesterfield as star man gets an 8

Tommy Simkin

Handled a back pass inside his own box moments before half-time and should have done better to prevent the resulting indirect free-kick. No chance with Chesterfield’s second and otherwise untroubled.

Nervy 5

Connor Barrett

His hard work earned two or three set-pieces that he had no right to win and provided an option down the flank throughout. Mat Sadler believes he had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside.

Battling 7

David Okagbue

Put his body on the line to deny Armando Dobra’s first-half shot from troubling the goalkeeper. Went about his business without fuss to continue his solid start to the season.

Strong 6

Harry Williams

Looked to create chaos with his long throws and aerial presence against a resolute home defence. Did well to keep EFL goalscoring veteran and former Saddlers man Will Grigg quiet.