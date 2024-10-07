Dan Stacey analysis: Walsall come out fighting and deliver Lowe blows

And while, on the face of it, Walsall’s 2-2 draw at newly-promoted Chesterfield may not quite live up to the high standard they have set so far this season, they can still take pride in their response to adversity.

Tuesday night’s 6-2 defeat, and in particular the second-half collapse, was as humiliating as it was out of character for Mat Sadler’s side, who up to that point had prided themselves as being a side that grew stronger as the game progressed.

So when Stoke City loanee Nathan Lowe, who had given the visitors a first-half lead before they were pinned back on the stroke of half-time, netted his brace less than a minute into the second period it was clear that lessons had been learned by the Bescot outfit.

Those lessons needed to be learned too, as Mat Sadler opted for just the one change from the side that started Tuesday’s defeat.

Young midfielder Jamie Jellis was the player to drop out, replaced by Jack Earing, who brought up a century of appearances in Saddlers colours.

The early stages of the game could best be described as cagey, highlighting the tentative nature of a Chesterfield side with three draws from their first four home games before Saturday, and a Walsall side still licking their unhealed midweek wounds.

Captain Jamille Matt could, and perhaps should, have helped ease any concerns the visitors might have had in the early stages as he headed a Taylor Allen corner wide from close range.