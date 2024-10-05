Chesterfield 2 Walsall 2 - Saddlers twice squander lead

Stoke City loanee Nathan Lowe twice gave the Saddlers the lead, but goals from Darren Oldaker and Dilan Markanday gave the hosts a well-earned point.

Mat Sadler opted for just one change from the side that started Tuesday night’s 6-2 defeat to Fleetwood Town, with midfielder Jack Earing coming in for his 100th Walsall appearance in place of Jamie Jellis.

A cagey first half an hour saw both sides struggle to get anything going in attacking areas.

Saddlers’ captain Jamille Matt saw two early headers fly wide of the mark, while the dangerous Armando Dobra was thwarted by a flying block by David Okagbue.

The game burst into life after 33 minutes though as Walsall capitalised on a defensive mix-up to take the lead.

Oldaker’s misdirected back pass found Matt in acres of space 10 yards from goal, but the experienced striker was unable to beat Max Thompson from close range.

Fortunately for the visitors though the ball fell straight to Lowe, who could not miss as he fired the ball into an almost empty net.

Straight after the goal Mat Sadler’s side went for the jugular, with Harry Williams, Ryan Stirk and the ever-enthusiastic Lowe all seeing efforts prevented by desperate Spireites defending.

But with seconds left in the first half Chesterfield levelled things up through Oldaker, who atoned for his earlier error by firing home from an indirect free-kick after Tommy Simkin handled a back pass just inside his penalty area.

After Tuesday's second half capitulation against Fleetwood the visitors would have been forgiven for easing themselves into the game after the break but achieved far more than that in the end.

Less than 50 seconds after the restart they retook the lead, with Lowe slotting home cooly after being found well by left back Liam Gordon. Again though Walsall were made to pay for missing glorious opportunities during their spell of dominance after the goal.

Matt’s luckless day in front of goal saw him denied by Thompson after receiving Earing’s centre with time and space inside the penalty area.

And soon after it was the centurion midfielder’s turn to try an effort on goal, but he dragged the ball wide from 20 yards.

Paul Cook made four changes in one go for the hosts to try and turn the tide in his side’s favour, and he was rewarded almost immediately.

Substitute Ryan Colclough’s cross was not dealt with by the Saddlers back line, and after some good work from the Spireites wide players Dilan Markanday was on hand to smash home from close range.

Neither side looked to settle for a draw, as Mat Sadler turned to Albert Adomah and Jamie Jellis to try and inspire a victory off the bench.

But tiring legs in both camps saw the game fizzle out into a well-deserved 2-2 draw that both sides can take positives from.

Walsall: Simkin (GK), Barrett, Okagbue, Williams, Allen, Gordon, Earing (OFF, 70'), Stirk, Lakin (OFF, 82'), Matt (OFF, 82'), Lowe (33', 46')

Subs: Jellis (ON, 70'), Adomah (ON, 82'), Comley (ON, 82')

Subs Not Used: Hornby, Daniels, Johnson, Cleary

Chesterfield: Thompson (GK), Mandeville (OFF, 63'), Dunkley, Araujo (OFF, 63'), Gordon, Naylor, Oldaker (45+1', OFF, 63'), Markanday (67', OFF 88'), Banks, Dobra, Grigg (OFF, 63')

Subs: Berry (ON, 63'), Colclough (ON, 63'), Metcalfe (ON, 63'), Madden (ON, 63'), Daley-Campbell (ON, 88')

Subs Not Used: Boot, Grimes