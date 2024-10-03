Walsall defender "close" to injury return

McEntee has been sidelined with a calf injury since hobbling off in the 2-1 home win over Cheltenham Town at the end of August.

The 23-year-old, who is just three shy of 50 appearances for the club, featured five times this term prior his injury.

He returned to full training at the end of last week and will be fighting to be in contention for tomorrow's trip to Chesterfield.

Boss Sadler said: "Oisin has trained again (on Thursday) so he's getting right close to being available for selection.

"We'll see for the weekend. He could (make the squad) but obviously we've got competition for places, loads of people vying and willing to be involved.

"It's good to have Oisin around. It's good to have him back and we'll see if the weekend is too early or not.'