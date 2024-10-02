Walsall's Danny Johnson eager to pass on knowledge

Johnson has scored twice in all competitions since returning from a viral infection, which forced him to miss the whole of pre-season, earlier this month.

The 31-year-old is keen to pass on his experience to youngsters in the squad and serve as a positive influence.

"Looking at Albert Adomah and Jamma (Matt). They're two of the more experienced lads but I'm third in line," he noted.

"I probably haven't done that enough in my career but I feel as though I've taken that on this year.

"That's something that I'm starting to embrace and try to pass on some of my knowledge to the younger lads."