George Bennett's player ratings vs Fleetwood: Four 4s on a night to forget for Walsall

Tommy Simkin 4

Conceded from six of the seven shots on target he faced. Bullied for the third goal and beaten far too easily by Mark Helm for the sixth.

David Okagbue 4

His evening just seemed to go from bad to worse. Recklessly tripped Ronan Coughlan to concede a penalty after the break and just looked lost positionally throughout.

Harry Williams 5

Scored his first goal for the club to open the scoring but failed to prevent a clinical Fleetwood attack from running riot in the second period.

Taylor Allen 4

Got caught out of position time and time again and was also guilty of giving the ball away regularly as he looked a shadow of his usual free-flowing self.

Ryan Stirk 4