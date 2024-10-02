George Bennett's player ratings vs Fleetwood: Four 4s on a night to forget for Walsall
George Bennett rates Walsall's players after their 6-2 defeat against Fleetwood Town at Bescot.
Tommy Simkin 4
Conceded from six of the seven shots on target he faced. Bullied for the third goal and beaten far too easily by Mark Helm for the sixth.
David Okagbue 4
His evening just seemed to go from bad to worse. Recklessly tripped Ronan Coughlan to concede a penalty after the break and just looked lost positionally throughout.
Harry Williams 5
Scored his first goal for the club to open the scoring but failed to prevent a clinical Fleetwood attack from running riot in the second period.
Taylor Allen 4
Got caught out of position time and time again and was also guilty of giving the ball away regularly as he looked a shadow of his usual free-flowing self.
Ryan Stirk 4