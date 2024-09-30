Walsall 4 Colchester 0 - Player Ratings: One 9 and six 8's as Saddlers put on a show
George Bennett gives his Walsall player ratings.
Tommy Simkin
Never had a save to make but comfortably collected everything that entered his box on his way to his fourth league clean sheet.
Comfortable 7
David Okagbue
Another solid display from the Irishman who defended Walsall’s box superbly especially when Colchester were applying early pressure.
Reliable 8
Harry Williams
A little loose in his passing in the first half but produced a solid defensive performance overall to keep Colchester attacking duo Lyle Taylor and Samson Tovide at bay.
Strong 8
Taylor Allen
Delivered at the decisive moment with a stunning long ball for Jamie Jellis’ opener.