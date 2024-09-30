Express & Star
Jack Earing describes Walsall teammate as a 'beast'

Jack Earing says fellow Walsall midfielder Jamie Jellis has transformed into a “beast” in the new season.

By George Bennett
Published
Jamie Jellis celebrates his goal

Walsall romped to a 4-0 victory over Colchester United at Bescot with Jellis scoring the opener to get off the mark in League Two.

Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to add a second, before Earing marked his cameo with a late brace.

Jellis arrived from Tamworth in January with a hamstring injury and was restricted to just two substitute appearances last term.

