Jack Earing describes Walsall teammate as a 'beast'
Jack Earing says fellow Walsall midfielder Jamie Jellis has transformed into a “beast” in the new season.
Walsall romped to a 4-0 victory over Colchester United at Bescot with Jellis scoring the opener to get off the mark in League Two.
Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to add a second, before Earing marked his cameo with a late brace.
Jellis arrived from Tamworth in January with a hamstring injury and was restricted to just two substitute appearances last term.