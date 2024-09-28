Walsall 4 Colchester 0 - Saddlers go top of League Two

Jamie Jellis opened the scoring in the 39th minute when he brought down Taylor Allen's long ball beautifully before firing past Colchester goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Albert Adomah emerged from the bench to add a second from Connor Barrett's sixth assist of the campaign, before Jack Earing climbed off the bench to bag a late brace.

Second-place Barrow and third-place Gillingham go head-to-head later this afternoon with Walsall boasting a two-point buffer ahead of kick-off at the Priestfield Stadium.

SPORT COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD 28/09/24 .WALSALL V COLCHESTER UNITED.Liam Gordon is brought down by Lyle Taylor.

Mat Sadler named the same starting XI that won 2-0 at Salford City last Saturday, while Colchester also remained unchanged from their 3-0 win over Tranmere Rovers last time out.

Jack Earing battled back from a hamstring problem to make the bench, along with Donervon Daniels and Brandon Comley, who featured in a match day squad in the league for the first time this season.

Colchester started on top and were the side applying the early pressure but they failed to translate that into clear-cut chances. Walsall struggled to click into gear with a series of misplaced passes making for a frustrating performance in the opening stages.

Jamie Jellis is mobbed after his goal

They had their moments in the transition but the execution was often lacking. Ryan Stirk blazed his shot wide from the edge of the box and Lowe had a low effort blocked after Connor Barrett's stunning solo run down the right.

Walsall opted to go direct and immediately reaped the reward when Jellis controlled Allen's floated long ball with a beautiful first touch before ruthlessly slamming his finish beyond the reach of the onrushing Matt Macey.

The visitors had a rare chance just before the break when Mandelo Egbo's cross was headed wide by Owura Edwards at the back post.

Walsall improved after the break and Lowe came within a whisker of doubling Walsall's advantage just 90 seconds after the restart when he flashed a low shot wide from Charlie Lakin's knockdown.

Colchester lost Edwards and Teddy Bishop to injury before the hour as Walsall started to take control of the contest. Jellis stung the palms of Macey with a low drive from the edge of the box and substitute Earing sent a shot from distance whistling just wide of the right-hand top corner.

Adomah was introduced 20 minutes from time and took just eight minutes to double Walsall's advantage when he flicked Barrett's low cross past Macey at the near post.

Connor Barrett

Barrett broke past Anthony Skully with a quick burst of pace down the right and set-up Adomah to move to the top of the charts for assists with his fifth of the campaign in League Two.

Fellow substitute Jack Earing sealed the deal with a late brace. Adomah played an instrumental role once again when he set Lowe free with a through ball into his path. Lowe was denied by Macey but Earing caressed the follow-up into the far corner with Macey rooted to the spot.

Earing added a fourth in the second minutes of stoppage time when Lowe broke away down the right and unselfishly centred for the midfielder to tap home from close-range.

Celebrations at the final whistle

Next, Walsall are back at Bescot again for the visit of Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night, before returning to life on the road with a trip to Chesterfield next Saturday.

Teams

Walsall (3-1-4-2): Simkin; Okagbue, Williams, Allen; Stirk (Comley 93); Barrett, Jellis, Lakin (Earing 71), L Gordon; Lowe (Johnson 93), Matt (Adomah 71).

Not used: Hornby, Daniels, Cleary.

Colchester (4-4-2): Macey; Egbo, Flanagan, Goodliffe, Iandalo (Donnelly 82); Payne, Woodyard, Bishop (Read 64), Edwards (Scully 51); Taylor (Kymani-Gordon 82), Tovide (Hunt 82).

Not used: Smith, Kelleher.

Referee: Farai Hallam

Attendance: 5,140 (356)