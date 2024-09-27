Walsall vs Colchester United: Who's out and who's a doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Donervon Daniels, Brandon Comley and George Hall returned to the squad in midweek, albeit as unused substitutes, and are now deemed available for selection.

Albion loanee Reyes Cleary will also be eligible once again after being cup-tied for the dramatic night against Leicester City on Tuesday.

However, Walsall still have a number of injury concerns. Here is the latest round-up from the Essington treatment room.

Jack Earing - hamstring (50%)

Jack Earing is "fighting to be fit" after receiving positive scan results on his hamstring.

The midfielder missed Walsall's goalless draw against Premier League outfit Leicester City on Tuesday, as they bowed out of the EFL Cup on penalties.

Sadler said: "Jack Earing is fighting get back for that game. He will be very close, whether or not he's on the bench - I don't know.

"He'll be fighting to be on the bench but if it's not tomorrow then I'd like to think it'll be before the end of next week.

"He had the scan today. We rushed the results back and it all looks positive."

Oisin McEntee - calf (0%)

Oisin McEntee has been back on the grass this week in light training and was due to re-join the group for Friday's session.

He has been out since the end of last month with a calf injury but is edging closer to a return.

"Oisin will train with us tomorrow," Sadler said in his press conference on Thursday.

"I'd like to see him available for next week's game. That would be really good."

Josh Gordon - hamstring (0%)

Josh Gordon will miss four months after the Walsall striker underwent surgery on his hamstring.

Gordon has been out of action since limping off in the first half during Walsall's 2-1 win over Cheltenham Town last month.

He was initially expected to be back within a fortnight but suffered a setback on his road to recovery last week.

The 29-year-old went to see a specialist earlier this week and is now poised for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Sadler said: "He had surgery (on Tuesday) on his hamstring so he'll be out for the next four months.

"We'll miss him for a similar time frame to Priestley (Farquharson) unfortunately. It was a lot worse than we thought it was.

"He had a scan on it which revealed how bad it was. He had surgery on that which is a big blow for us but we just wish him well in his recovery."

Priestley Farquharson - thigh (0%)

Farquharson was ruled out for "three months" just over a fortnight ago after the defender suffered a thigh injury.

He limped off during Walsall's 1-0 defeat against Tranmere Rovers last month and underwent surgery.

Sadler revealed (on Sep 12): "He had his surgery on Tuesday. We're probably looking at three months from now for Priestley.

"We miss him and he won't be back in the building until next week.

"We do miss his presence but we look forward to him being back. When you have that injury, you just want the road to recovery to start and his now does.

"Hopefully that puts that part of his body to remain injury free for that next part of the campaign."