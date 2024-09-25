Walsall debrief vs Leicester: Pride, emerging heroes and Adomah's magical milestone

Charlie Lakin and Albert Adomah missed golden opportunities to take Walsall into the fourth round for the first time in 27 years.

Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward went on to save all three of Walsall's penalties in a cruel shoot-out defeat.

Here, we round-up the main talking points from the tie.

Pride

Mat Sadler mentioned the word "pride" on more than one occasion after the full-time whistle and a large core of the fan base delivered similar sentiments.

Every single player should've left that pitch with their heads held high on a night where the Bescot really came to life.

There's an infectious energy gathering pace from every department of the club, and Walsall's performance, which saw them keep their top-flight opponents at bay in open play, will only help fuel that positive momentum.