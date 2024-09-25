Walsall 0 Leicester City 0 (0-3 pens) - George Bennett and Nathan Judah analysis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Saddlers held the Premier League outfit to a goalless draw in normal time and had two golden chances in either half when Charlie Lakin was denied from close-range and Albert Adomah dragged wide.

Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward denied Taylor Allen, David Okagbue and Liam Gordon from the spot, as Ricardo Pereira, Conor Coady and Oliver Skipp converted to guide the visitors into the next round.