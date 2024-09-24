Walsall v Leicester: Much-changed Foxes will still provide a tough cup test

The Foxes disposed of fellow League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers in a 4-0 triumph at the King Power Stadium in the previous round.

Cooper made eight changes that night, with Jordan Ayew, Stephy Mavididi, Wilfried Ndidi and Harry Winks all scoring for the Foxes.

Mavididi’s second-half leveller salvaged a 1-1 draw against Everton on Saturday, as their wait for a first league win since returning to the top flight continued.

Boss Cooper said: “With regards to Tuesday, we’ll see the effects of Everton, physically and with knocks, and then we’ll decide what the right plan is.

“It’s a game we want to win. The team we put out will be an experienced and strong one. You saw the bench.

“Whether we decide to make lots of changes or go with players we’ve been playing in the league, it will be an experienced team in a game we want to win.”

Ricardo Pereira could be given the nod at right-back. The 30-year-old, who has been capped seven times by Portugal, captained the side in the previous round, but is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League so far this season.

Wales international Danny Ward is likely to start between the sticks and there could also be opportunities for Luke Thomas and Kasey McAteer, who both played with Walsall’s Connor Barrett within the Foxes’ youth set-up.

Goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) and striker Patson Daka (ankle) are the only long-term absentees.