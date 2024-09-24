Connor Barrett sets out EFL Cup dreams as Walsall welcome Leicester

Barrett spent his formative years within the Foxes’ academy set-up, before going on to feature 24 times for their under-18 side – scoring once and registering three assists.

The 22-year-old also came through the ranks alongside current Leicester pair Luke Thomas and Kasey McAteer.

He has collected five assists in just 11 appearances for Walsall and is relishing the prospect of facing his former club.

When asked what would be his dream scenario, Barrett responded: “Score the winner.”

He continued: “It’s very exciting, especially with it being my home town club. It’s an experience you don’t get too often and that’s the beauty of the cup.

“We did very well in the two games against Exeter and Huddersfield but this a different kettle of fish now. We’re talking Premier League, and a very good team, but we’ll do our thing and who knows?”