George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Salford: Two 8s and one nine

Tommy Simkin 7

Made two key saves to deny Hakeeb Adelakun to preserve his third clean sheet of the season.

David Okagbue 7

Got a vital toe to Adelakun’s goal-bound effort just after the restart with the score still goalless.

Harry Williams 8

A colossus once again in the heart of defence and a threat going forward at times. His sweeping pass out wide was key in the build-up to Nathan Lowe’s opener.

Taylor Allen 7

An emotional occasion for Allen following the passing of his father, but he did himself and his family proud with a strong performance.

Ryan Stirk 7

Had to battle and grind at times in the first half but never shied away from a challenge. He was able to bring his elegance and composure to the game when Walsall took control after the break.

Connor Barrett 8

Rarely ventured forward in the first half, but was simply uncontainable after the break. He extended his tally of assists to five for Lowe’s opener and played a defining role in the build-up to the second goal.

Jamie Jellis 7

Constantly looked to drive Walsall forward and combined effectively with Barrett during their second half siege on Salford’s goal.

Charlie Lakin 7

A real threat once again as his influence continues to grow. Denied from point-blank range by a stunning save from Jamie Jones, but soon added a second with an unerring finish.

Liam Gordon 7

Both goals may have come from the right, but the Guyana international was excellent again. Solid defensively and a menacing threat going forward.

Jamille Matt 7

Marshalled expertly by Curtis Tilt in the first half, but had much more joy after the break to help Walsall move into the driving seat.

Nathan Lowe 9

Fed off scraps in the first 45, but exploded into live after the restart. Powered a sublime first-time finish into the top corner and produced a sumptuous first touch before unselfishly turning provider for Lakin.

SUBSTITUTES

Jack Earing 6 (for Lakin, 71); Albert Adomah 6 (for Matt, 71); Subs not used: Hornby, Weir, Browne, Johnson, Cleary.