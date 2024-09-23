EFL Cup: Walsall v Leicester: Who's out and who's a doubt

Comley is edging closer to a return after missing the last two months with a fractured leg.

The midfielder, who has been back on the grass over the past fortnight, was involved in the warm-up at Salford alongside club captain Donervon Daniels on Saturday.

He was close to being involved against Fulham under-21s last week but still remains a doubt ahead of the visit of the Foxes.

"Brandon and Donervon are really close. So it's up to us to decide when we throw them back in. Ideally in this next week or 10 days, I want to try to get them some sort of a game before I do that," Sadler revealed before Salford.

"That's not to say both won't be able to play a part before then but it'd be ideal if I could get some sort of a game where they get some match minutes. Whether that's here (at Essington) then we'll try to do that when we can."

George Hall - back (25%)

The Birmingham City loanee is a doubt after missing the win at Salford with a minor back issue, which forced him off in the first half against Fulham under-21 last Tuesday.

Nonetheless, Sadler does not expect his injury to be serious although it remains unclear whether he will be available for selection for Leicester.

The Walsall boss said last week: "I don't believe there is too much to concern us with George. He took a heavy whack on his lower back which then sent everything into a little bit of a spasm.

"He wasn't out there today but it is settling down quick so fingers crossed that will be quite a quick turnaround. Whether or not he'll be alright for Saturday, we'll see, but I don't think that's too much of a concern."

Donervon Daniels - knee (25%)

Daniels has been out for several weeks after requiring surgery on a knee injury.

He suffered the injury while on international duty with Montserrat in June but fought through the pain barrier to feature in the first two pre-season games.

The defender has been back in training and participated in the warm-up on Saturday. Sadler revealed last week that he is slightly further behind on his road to recovery than Comley but he has not been ruled out completely.

"We'll see on that," Sadler added last Thursday. "I'd probably put Brandon slightly ahead of Donervon because he has been out there for an extra few days more than Donervon has.

"The possibility is there (to be available for Salford) but they are both nearing returns."

Josh Gordon - hamstring (0%)

Josh Gordon has faced a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and was due to see a specialist on Monday.

He has been out since being forced off in the 15th minute in the 2-1 victory over Cheltenham Town at Bescot just under three weeks ago.

Sadler was optimistic he would be available for this coming weekend but confirmed in his press conference last week that his hamstring problem will need to be investigated further.

"Josh hasn't quite come as quickly as we'd have liked. He's going to see a specialist on Monday just to see what that looks like now," Sadler revealed.

"It was his hamstring so we just need to get him assessed. We'd hoped he'd be further along than he is currently.

"We've got to find out if that's something different and get it looked at. It's a bit of a kick in the teeth because we thought he'd be back by now and clearly he isn't so we've got to investigate."

Oisin McEntee - calf (0%)

Defender McEntee has been out with a calf injury since coming off against Cheltenham at the end of last month.

McEntee still hadn't returned to training last week but Sadler has been pleased with his progress.

Sadler said: "Oisin is coming along nicely. His was always a four to six week lay-off. Depending on how quickly or slowly the end bit goes determines where he's at with it.

"He's not out there yet but I don't think he's a million miles away."

Priestley Farquharson - thigh (0%)

Farquharson will miss a "three months" after the defender suffered a thigh injury.

He limped off during Walsall's 1-0 defeat against Tranmere Rovers last month and underwent surgery on Tuesday.

Sadler revealed: "He had his surgery on Tuesday. We're probably looking at three months from now for Priestley.

"We miss him and he won't be back in the building until next week.

"We do miss his presence but we look forward to him being back. When you have that injury, you just want the road to recovery to start and his now does.

"Hopefully that puts that part of his body to remain injury free for that next part of the campaign."