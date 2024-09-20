Salford v Walsall: Who's out and who's a doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

George Hall - back (50%)

The Birmingham City loanee is a doubt after being forced off with a minor back issue against Fulham under-21s on Tuesday.

Sadler does not expect his injury to be serious although he does head into the weekend as an injury doubt.

The Walsall boss said: "I don't believe there is too much to concern us with George. He took a heavy whack on his lower back which then sent everything into a little bit of a spasm.

"He wasn't out there today but it is settling down quick so fingers crossed that will be quite a quick turnaround. Whether or not he'll be alright for Saturday, we'll see, but I don't think that's too much of a concern."

Brandon Comley - leg (25%)

Comley has been out of action since fracturing his leg in a 3-0 defeat against Villa during pre-season in July.

The midfielder, who made 38 appearances across all competitions last term, has been back on the grass at Essington over the past fortnight.

Sadler revealed he was "very close" to being involved against Fulham under-21s during midweek but explained that Comley wanted a "few more days" before returning to the squad.

He remains a doubt ahead of the trip to Salford but is edging closer to a return as Sadler looks to find both Comley and Donervon Daniels match minutes in the very near future.

"Brandon and Donervon are really close. So it's up to us to decide when we throw them back in. Ideally in this next week or 10 days, I want to try to get them some sort of a game before I do that," he revealed.

"That's not to say both won't be able to play a part before then but it'd be ideal if I could get some sort of a game where they get some match minutes. Whether that's here (at Essington) then we'll try to do that when we can."

Donervon Daniels - knee (10%)

Club captain Daniels has been out since the end of July after requiring surgery on a knee injury which he sustained on international duty with Montserrat the previous month.

He has also been back in training and is on the verge of a return to action, although Sadler did suggest that Comley is just slightly ahead of Daniels in terms of his recovery.

"We'll see on that," Sadler continued. "I'd probably put Brandon slightly ahead of Donervon because he has been out there for an extra few days more than Donervon has.

"The possibility is there (to be available for Salford) but they are both nearing returns."

Josh Gordon - hamstring (0%)

Josh Gordon has faced a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury with the Walsall forward set to see a specialist next Monday.

He has been out since being forced off in the 15th minute in the 2-1 victory over Cheltenham Town at Bescot just under three weeks ago.

Sadler was optimistic he would be available for this coming weekend but confirmed in his press conference on Thursday that his hamstring problem will need to be investigated further.

"Josh hasn't quite come as quickly as we'd have liked. He's going to see a specialist on Monday just to see what that looks like now," Sadler confirmed.

"It was his hamstring so we just need to get him assessed. We'd hoped he'd be further along than he is currently.

"We've got to find out if that's something different and get it looked at. It's a bit of a kick in the teeth because we thought he'd be back by now and clearly he isn't so we've got to investigate."

Oisin McEntee - calf (0%)

Defender McEntee has been out with a calf injury since coming off against Cheltenham at the end of last month.

He is yet to return to training but Sadler has been pleased by the progress he has made on his road to recovery.

Sadler said: "Oisin is coming along nicely. His was always a four to six week lay-off. Depending on how quickly or slowly the end bit goes determines where he's at with it.

"He's not out there yet but I don't think he's a million miles away."