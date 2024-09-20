Salford v Walsall: In-form Salford eye a third victory on the bounce

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ammies have gone four league games without defeat after following up draws at Bradford City and Chesterfield with a double home success over MK Dons and Cheltenham Town.

Summer signing Hakeeb Adelakun, who scored against Walsall in a 2-1 win for Doncaster Rovers in April, scored twice from distance, as Salford came from behind to beat Cheltenham last time out.

Walsall did the league double over Salford last term (winning 2-1 both home and away), but the hosts historically have the upper hand with six wins in 10 meetings (four losses).

Salford have added experience and quality over the summer with the arrivals of former Villa and Albion defender James Chester, ex-Liverpool attacker Ben Woodburn and prolific frontman Cole Stockton.

Chester was capped 35 times by Wales and played all six matches as they reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016. He also played 126 times for Villa, helping them to promotion via the Championship play-offs, alongside Walsall’s Albert Adomah, in 2019.

His fellow compatriot Woodburn played 11 times for English heavyweights Liverpool and became the club’s youngest goal scorer in 2016.

Stockton is tasked with filling the void left by last season’s top scorer Matt Smith and Callum Hendry.

Experienced defender Curtis Tilt is eligible again after completing his two-match suspension against Cheltenham last week.

However, former Wolves academy left-back Kevin Berkoe is still unavailable with a training injury.