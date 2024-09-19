Walsall debrief: Progression, depth and a dream DJ return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Danny Johnson’s 49th-minute finish proved decisive before Sam Hornby denied Kristian Sekularac from the spot late on. Here we take a look at some of the key talking points from the Group I victory.

Progression in sight

Walsall’s first victory in this competition in three years saw them leapfrog Fulham and establish a two-point lead at the group summit. If results elsewhere work in their favour, then Walsall could secure qualification with a game to spare, although a point in their final fixture against Shrewsbury Town will be enough to guarantee progression as it stands.

Squad depth

Mat Sadler struck the balance between fielding a team strong enough to win and keeping others fresh for Salford with both Taylor Allen and Ryan Stirk rested.

He made eight changes in total with George Hall handed his home debut and Reyes Cleary making his first start. Hall was forced off on 42 minutes with a minor back problem although Sadler does not expect it to be serious.

Class is permanent

Albert Adomah started the evening at right wing-back, slotted into midfield before the break and finished alongside Nathan Lowe in attack.

At 36, it’s refreshing to see how much he has embraced life at Walsall. Adomah has played at the highest level but his application is unwavering regardless of the level.

This will only be infectious for the rest of the team and his signing has played an instrumental role in the feel good factor which is building at Bescot.

DJ’s dreamy return

Johnson and goals seem to go hand in hand and his roaring return has seen him hit the goalscoring trail once again.

The 31-year-old followed his match-winning heroics against Bradford on Saturday with another decider on his first start in nine months.

Hornby’s heroics

Fulham had chances to snatch a point but Sam Hornby conjured up another memorable moment late on.

Fresh from his two penalty saves in the shoot-out win at Birmingham, Walsall’s stand-in shot-stopper launched himself to his right to keep out Sekularac from the spot.