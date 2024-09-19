George Bennett's Walsall ratings v Fulham U21s
George Bennett rates the Walsall players after their 1-0 win over Fulham in the EFL Trophy.
Sam Hornby 8
Hornby made a vital save in open play to deny substitute Aaron Loupalo-Bi before heroically thwarting Kristian Sekularac from the spot.
David Okagbue 6
His clumsy challenge late on almost costed Walsall dearly until Hornby came to the rescue with his spot-kick save.
Harry Williams 8
Another commanding performance from the towering centre-back. First to everything in the air and showed great alertness to make a number of late blocks and interceptions.
Evan Weir 7
The Irishman recovered from a difficult League Two debut at MK Dons to produce an assured performance. His cross-field switches were particularly eye-catching.
Albert Adomah 8
The veteran hasn’t taken long to attain fan-favourite status at Bescot. He played three different positions throughout the 90 and received the biggest cheer of the night when he was replaced late on.
George Hall 6
He had a few nice touches before being forced off in the 42nd minute with a minor back injury which is not expected to be serious.
Jack Earing 6
Played in a deep-lying role and dealt with the midfield battle relatively well.
Charlie Lakin 7
His confidence is continuing to grow in a Walsall shirt and his impact in the final third is becoming more decisive. It was from his low strike that Johnson ultimately poked home the winner.
Ronan Maher 6
Trialled at left wing-back where he played at Rushall Olympic. Looked too reserved in the first 45 but posed a threat with a more offensive performance after the break.
Danny Johnson 7
Chances were at a premium but he took one of the few that came his way, although there were question marks over how much he knew about his winner.
Reyes Cleary 6
A good run out for the Albion loanee in what proved to be a difficult night for him to impose his quality on the game.
SUBSTITUTES
Jamie Jellis (for Johnson, 60) 6; Nathan Lowe (for Cleary, 60) 6; Dylan Thomas (for Earing, 90); Charlie Wragg (for Adomah, 90). Subs not used: Simkin, Allen.