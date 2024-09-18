Teenager sets appearance goal as he looks to make Walsall mark
Ronan Maher says he is targetting at least 20 appearances in League Two for Walsall this term.
The 19-year-old, who enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Rushall Olympic last season, has started in each of Walsall’s four cup games so far.
Maher has also starred twice from the bench in the league and wants to continue increasing his chances in the first team.