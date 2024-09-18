Returning striker eager to show his top form again for Walsall

Johnson emerged from the bench to score a dramatic 88th-minute winner in a 2-1 win over Bradford City on Saturday.

The 31-year-old only made a return from a viral infection which kept him out of pre-season in Walsall’s 1-0 defeat at MK Dons the previous weekend.

After signing permanently last summer, Johnson scored five league goals despite being restricted to just 993 minutes due to a combination of injury and falling down the pecking order.

His loan spell during the first half of the season before last heralded 15 goals in all competitions and Johnson is aiming to rediscover that kind of goal scoring form this term.

He said: “The fans helped me through the difficult moments. They were always singing for me when I wasn’t playing.

“I want to thank them for that. Hopefully I can get back to the form that I had in my first loan spell and let the good times come.

“I’m ticking my goals off pretty quick. It was just to get back fit and get back on the pitch last week.

“Now I’ve got my first goal. Get more minutes, try to force him way back into the team and score plenty of goals this season for the team.”