Hard work is paying off for returning Walsall goal hero

Walsall’s match-winner Danny Johnson says he feels in the “best shape” he has ever been in his career.

By George Bennett
Johnson, who only returned from a viral infection which forced him to miss pre-season last week, emerged from the bench to net an 88th-minute winner against Bradford City.

He said: “It means so much (to score the winner). It’s been such a difficult pre-season. It’s very frustrating because you want to get going but I couldn’t.

