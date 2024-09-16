Hard work is paying off for returning Walsall goal hero
Walsall’s match-winner Danny Johnson says he feels in the “best shape” he has ever been in his career.
Johnson, who only returned from a viral infection which forced him to miss pre-season last week, emerged from the bench to net an 88th-minute winner against Bradford City.
He said: “It means so much (to score the winner). It’s been such a difficult pre-season. It’s very frustrating because you want to get going but I couldn’t.