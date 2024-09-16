George Bennett's Walsall analysis: DJ on track as Saddlers’ home record continues

Johnson emerged from the bench to deadly effect, but something felt different.

He looked trimmer, more mobile and most importantly had a smile on his face.

One thing which was all too familiar though was his natural instinct in front of goal. His 15 goals in his first spell at Bescot testify eloquently to those goalscoring capabilities.

Albert Adomah, with another influential cameo from the bench, floated an inch perfect cross into the penalty area.

Johnson, left completely unmarked inside the box, planted his header into the far corner with Bradford goalkeeper Sam Walker simply reduced to the role of spectator.

It may be somewhat premature to suggest that Johnson has turned a corner, but it could very well prove the catalyst in his potential revival.

After the match, Johnson’s demeanour was different. The hunger was back in his eyes and the ghost of the previous campaign appears to be behind him.