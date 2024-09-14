Walsall match-winner Danny Johnson makes bold statement

Johnson, who only returned from a viral infection which forced him to miss pre-season last week, emerged from the bench to net a dramatic 88th minute winner against Bradford City.

Sadler praised Johnson for returning with an "outstanding attitude" this season and the forward also revealed that starting pilates on his road to recovery has helped him reach peak physical conditions.

He said: "It means so much (to score the winner). It's been such a difficult pre-season. It's very frustrating because you want to get going but I couldn't.

"I've been working quite a bit with pilates. It's built up good strength so when I came back, I had a month of running.