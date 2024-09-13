Walsall v Bradford - Who's out and who's a doubt

The Saddlers are yet to taste defeat on home soil this term - registering back-to-back league wins at Bescot over Morecambe and Cheltenham Town, as well as EFL Cup successes over Exeter City and Huddersfield Town.

Tommy Simkin will be available between the sticks following his international exploits for England under-20s, while Albert Adomah and Danny Johnson made their returns from injury as second half substitutes at Stadium MK.

Nonetheless, Sadler still has a number of injury issues to contend with. Here is the latest round-up from the Essington treatment room.

Liam Gordon - knee (0%)

Liam Gordon has missed the last two matches with a knee injury which he sustained from a strong challenge by Cheltenham's Ibrahim Bakare just under a fortnight ago.

The wing-back was unable to join Guyana on international duty and remains a strong doubt ahead of the weekend. He has not been ruled out but there is a strong uncertainty over whether he will be involved.

Josh Gordon - hamstring (25%)

Josh Gordon was forced off in the 15th minute during Walsall's last home match against Cheltenham and has missed the previous two matches at Birmingham City and MK Dons.