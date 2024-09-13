Walsall v Bradford - Match preview

The Saddlers have collected six wins from their last nine league games on home soil, and will be aiming to start the campaign with three successive home wins for the first time since their title-winning campaign in 2006-07.

Bradford were the last team to beat Walsall at Bescot, as they blew an early two-goal lead in an ill-fated 3-2 defeat in April, but Williams is focused on the task at hand rather than exacting revenge.

“The home support is great,” he said. “We’ve had a good spell in the cup and in the league games.

“We hope to keep it going, we feel like the fans who’re behind us when we’re there are massively important too.

“When we go out there, we know what to bring and we try to do that in away games as well. If we can make it a horrible place to come then it’s always nice to perform in front of your home fans.