George Bennett's predicted Walsall XI vs Bradford

Tommy Simkin

The 19-year-old is expected to be restored between the sticks after missing the MK Dons defeat because he was on international duty. Simkin featured in both games for England under-20s over the international break - registering a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over Romania on Tuesday.

David Okagbue

The Irishman has regained his place in the team following injuries to Oisin McEntee and Priestley Farquharson. He has started in each of Walsall's last four matches in all competitions and is likely to resume his role on the right side of the back-three.

Harry Williams

The former Alvechurch centre-back is set to renew his duel with Andy Cook after he kept the former Walsall marksman at bay in open play during Walsall's 3-1 win at Bradford City last year.

Taylor Allen