Mat Sadlers praised Walsall's 'versatile' asset

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has been pleased with Ronan Maher’s early season performances and feels his versatility will be a key asset.

By George Bennett
Ronan Maher

Maher has been used twice as a substitute in the league so far this term but has started in all three cup matches.

The 19-year-old thrived as both a wing-back and a left winger during his two loan spells at Rushall Olympic last season.

He is also adept across the midfield and Sadler is keen to utilise his versatility this term.

