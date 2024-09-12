Mat Sadlers praised Walsall's 'versatile' asset
Walsall boss Mat Sadler has been pleased with Ronan Maher’s early season performances and feels his versatility will be a key asset.
Maher has been used twice as a substitute in the league so far this term but has started in all three cup matches.
The 19-year-old thrived as both a wing-back and a left winger during his two loan spells at Rushall Olympic last season.
He is also adept across the midfield and Sadler is keen to utilise his versatility this term.