Bescot Beat S6 E5: Bouncebackability!
George Bennett and Nathan Judah bring you the latest episode of the Bescot Beat following the 1-0 defeat at MK Dons.
Published
Last updated
The boys discuss what went wrong on the day and how Walsall's away form will have to improve if they want to contend this season.
Can some Saddlers returnees reclaim their place and could the club still make an addition despite the transfer window being shut.
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview ahead of the home clash with Bradford City.