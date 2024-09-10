Walsall pair nominated for EFL awards

Sadler, who guided his team to three wins in their first four games, has been named as one of the four nominees for the League Two manager of the month award.

Gillingham boss Mark Bonner, Barrow's Stephen Clemence and Johnnie Jackson of AFC Wimbledon are also among the nominees.

Meanwhile, summer signing Barrett has been nominated for League Two player of the month alongside Notts County wide man Jodi Jones, Chesterfield attacking midfielder James Berry and Doncaster Rovers winger Luke Molyneux.

Barrett, who arrived from National League outfit AFC Fylde earlier this summer, has made a superb start to life with the Saddlers this season.

He has registered three assists in four league appearances last month.