Charlie Lakin senses growing ‘belief’ in Walsall camp

Three wins from four games have propelled Walsall into second spot in League Two, while wins over Exeter City and Huddersfield Town in the League Cup have guided them into the third round for the first time since 2015.

Mat Sadler’s men consolidated their auspicious start with a notable 1-1 draw against League One high-flyers Birmingham City at St Andrew’s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Lakin opened his goal scoring account for Walsall in the 48th minute, before Christoph Klarer equalised for the Blues six minutes from time.

Ex-Birmingham man Lakin then converted his spot-kick as Walsall claimed an extra bonus point in a 4-3 shootout success.