MK Dons vs Walsall: Who's out and who's a doubt

Albert Adomah - shoulder (50%)

Adomah has been absent from the past two match day squads due to a shoulder injury.

The 36-year-old was still suffering from soreness during the week but Walsall will continue to assess him ahead of the trip to Stadium MK.

"We're checking his shoulder out. We've just got to hopefully get lucky with that because it's still a bit sore," boss Sadler revealed.

"We'll see, fingers crossed he might be in and around it."

Josh Gordon - hamstring (25%)

Josh Gordon was one of three Walsall players forced off during their 2-1 victory over Cheltenham Town at Bescot last week.

The forward pulled up with a hamstring issue in the 15th minute, which kept him out of the midweek draw at Birmingham City, but he will be fighting to be fit for the weekend.

Sadler said: "Josh is unlikely but we'll see. He has got an ongoing hamstring issue where he's struggling with a soreness that's going down the back of it.

"We hope that it's neural and that it's not a tear but on Saturday he felt he caught it before it went. So that's good and now we need to settle it down and get to the root cause."

Tommy Simkin - international duty (0%)