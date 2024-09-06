MK Dons vs Walsall - Match preview

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Walsall travel to Buckinghamshire to face MK Dons tomorrow afternoon having collected three wins from four games in League Two.

They’ve also translated that form into the cup competition – eliminating third-tier outfits Exeter City and Huddersfield Town respectively in the League Cup to reach the third round for the first time since 2015.

Sadler also oversaw a superb team display on Tuesday night in Walsall’s 1-1 draw against his boyhood club Birmingham City at St Andrew’s in their EFL Trophy opener.

The Walsall boss was particularly complimentary of the fan base, with over 1,000 travelling to Birmingham in midweek, and has vowed to provide them with a team to be proud of.

He said: “I’ve always known that the fans of this football club are desperate to come along with their team.

“They’re desperate to be given something to shout about and I want to give them that. We had spells last season, especially from the start of December onwards where we’ve been a very forward thinking, front footed team, and one that the supporters can really align with.

“We’re showing that more again this year and we want to keep doing that. The loyalty that our supporters have shown towards their football club by travelling up and down the country is amazing.

“I just want to give them a team and players to be proud of. So often in the EFL, you get a new group of players each season and I don’t want it to be like that.

“I want them to really grow with this group of players. People will come in and out, but I don’t want wholesale changes. I want that continuity within us and that translates to the supporters who have continuity with the players that they love and call their heroes.”

Walsall will be without several key players, including Oisin McEntee, who has been ruled out with a calf injury for the next month.

Priestley Farquharson is poised for a “significant period” on the sidelines with a thigh injury, while Liam Gordon (knee), Donervon Daniels (knee) and Brandon Comley (leg) are also unavailable.

Elsewhere, Walsall are monitoring Albert Adomah’s shoulder issue ahead of the weekend, although it appears unlikely that Josh Gordon (hamstring) will be fit in time to feature.

Danny Johnson will be available for selection, but Sadler will treat his comeback with caution as he looks to carefully increase his minutes.

Sam Hornby, fresh from his midweek shoot-out heroics at Birmingham, is also set for his league debut between the sticks with first-choice goalkeeper Tommy Simkin representing England under-20s on the international stage.

Sadler continued: “Sam is a great person. When we signed Tommy, I was desperate to bring in somebody else who had the experience to kick that department on and make it more rounded with George (Barrett) in there as well.

“We know with Sam that he has been there, seen it and done most things in the game. So it was one that we looked at for situations like this where we know we want someone to come and show exactly they’re about and take their chance.

“Sam did great the other night, I was really pleased that he got his moment.”